Terrance Williams Lambo Crash Case Dismissed

Terrance Williams just caught a massive break ... 'cause the Cowboys receiver ain't gonna spend a single minute in jail after allegedly ramming his $200K Lambo into a lamp pole.

The story's crazy ... back in May, officials in Texas observed T.W. wipe out on his bike ... and he appeared wasted.

Cops searched Williams and found a Lambo Huracan key in his pocket ... interesting, 'cause they'd just found a crashed Lambo abandoned nearby.

Williams denied being behind the wheel at the time of the crash ... and actually pointed the finger at his "idiot" friend and fellow NFL player Kendall Wright.

Williams was arrested ... but ONLY charged with misdemeanor public intoxication.

Now, Williams' attorney Chip Lewis (who also reps Robert Durst) ... says prosecutors dismissed the public intox. charge today ... leaving Terrance in the clear legally.

Lewis tells us Williams paid for the damaged pole ... and completed an online alcohol awareness class -- which was good enough for prosecutors.