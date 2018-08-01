Urban Meyer Put On Administrative Leave ... Amid Dom. Violence Scandal

Ohio State Puts Urban Meyer On Administrative Leave Amid Domestic Violence Scandal

Ohio State has placed head football coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave in the wake of reports that he lied about having knowledge of a 2015 domestic violence allegation surrounding an OSU assistant coach.

OSU issued a statement saying, "The University is conducting an investigation into these allegations. During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave."

"Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation. We are focused on supporting our players and on getting the truth as expeditiously as possible."

Meyer -- one of the highest paid coaches in college football -- also issued a statement saying, " [Athletic Director Gene Smith] and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion."

"This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter."

The man at the center of the domestic violence allegations is Zach Smith -- who was a wide receivers coach for the Buckeyes for years.

Smith was fired on July 23 after he was charged with criminal trespassing after dropping their children off at his ex-wife Courtney's home during a May 12 incident. The court granted a domestic violence protective order against him.

Smith's ex-wife -- the alleged victim -- claims she told Urban's wife about the alleged abuse, but Urban took no action and then lied about having knowledge of the situation when asked at Big Ten media day.

Courtney has alleged Zach had repeatedly abused her physically since 2009. She also produced text messages to college football reporter Brett McMurphy which show a conversation between Courtney and the wife of another OSU coach in which Courtney was assured Urban was addressing the issue with Zach.

All the [coaches'] wives knew," Smith told McMurphy. "They all did. Every single one."

"I do believe he knew and instead he chose to help the abuser and enable the abuser and believe whatever story Zach was telling everybody," Smith said.

Courtney also told laid out the allegations in an interview with media outlet Stadium.