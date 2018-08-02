Pacman Jones Considering Lawsuit ... Against Airport Attacker

Pacman Jones' airport attacker has already lost his job, his pride and hurt his leg ... and now he could be facing a SERIOUS LAWSUIT ... so says Pacman himself.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the NFL star was attacked by Frank Ragin in Atlanta International Airport on July 10 -- and Pacman responded by BEATING THE GUY'S ASS.

Now ... Jones says he's considering suing Ragin -- telling Chris Simms and Adam Lefkoe on their podcast that being known as a fighter is NOT something he wants these days.

"For me, like, it don't look good for me and my kids," Jones says.

"I'm saying, yeah, I used to be fighting everywhere, but like, that's not what I'm about right now. I got kids."

Pacman's trying to work his way back into the NFL after being let go by the Bengals this offseason ... and he seems to say Ragin's assault is hurting his chances of doing that.

"People know my reputation. People know I'm not with the bullsh*t, like, I don't have to promote that," Jones says.

"I'm promoting being a father every day, enjoying my kids, being the best dad I can be and loving playing football."