UFC's Tyron Woodley, 'I'm Ready to F*** Darren Till Up!'

Here's how 36-year-old Tyron Woodley feels about fighting 25-year-old Darren Till:

"I'm 10 years older than this dude. I've got underwear his age!"

The UFC welterweight champ took some time away from training camp to shoot this week's episode of 'The Hollywood Beatdown' ... where he told us how he's gearing up to defend his belt at UFC 228.

"Man, I'm ready to f*** Darren Till up, man. I'm not gonna bulls**t."

There's a lot more ... Woodley also tells us why he's not mad at Cody Garbrandt for using the n-bomb on his Twitter page and why he can't hate on Nate Diaz.

Make sure to watch all the way to the end of the clip when Tyron tells us how he stays motivated and focused in the gym ... it'll get you fired up!!!

