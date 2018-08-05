TJ Dillashaw Knocks Out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227

TJ Dillashaw I Told You I'd Knock Cody the F*** Out!!!

TJ Dillashaw took care of business in short order Saturday night, knocking out mortal enemy Cody Garbrandt for a second time ... and retaining his bantamweight title.

The bad blood between the 2 fighters was evident ... they didn't touch gloves when the fight began and it both were clearly out for blood. TJ took the title from Cody last November and on Cody's part this was a revenge fight, which he lost at 4:10 of the first round after TJ delivered a flurry of punches..

Henry Cejudo stunned everyone with a split decision win over Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. It's all the more impressive because Mighty Mouse hadn't lost a fight in nearly 7 years and was widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC. He had staved off 11 fighters in a row in title fights ... until Saturday night at the Staples Center in downtown L.A.

