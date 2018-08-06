Bronny James Picks Crossroads Follows Shareef O'Neal's Lead

EXCLUSIVE

LeBron James Jr. has picked his 8th grade destination -- he'll be attending the ultra-exclusive Crossroads School in Santa Monica, TMZ Sports has learned.

Multiple sources confirm ... 13-year-old Bronny has enrolled at Crossroads with the intention of being a student when the school year begins.

Bronny, of course, is one of the top young basketball players in the country. The assumption is that he'll join the school's middle school basketball team until he's eligible to play for the high school team next year.

FYI, Crossroads is where Shareef O'Neal played his high school ball. It's also where Baron Davis went to school back when he was a high school star.

Other famous alumni include ... Evan Spiegel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Jack Black, Maya Rudolph and Jonah Hill.

Of course, Bronny could always change his mind and go somewhere else -- but we're told, as of right now, the plan is to attend Crossroads.