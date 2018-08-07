Mark Wahlberg Says McGregor-Khabib Will Be Biggest Fight In UFC History

Mark Wahlberg McGregor-Khabib ... Will Be Biggest Fight In UFC History

Sorry, Ronda, Rampage, Lesnar and Liddell -- any fight you've ever had won't even come close to what goes down in October between Conor and Khabib ... so says Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg was out in Bev Hills where he told us there's never been a more anticipated fight in UFC history than the upcoming McGregor-Nurmagomedov super fight at UFC 229.

In fact ... Wahlberg says it's gonna make the two fighters (and Dana White) some SERIOUS bank.

"This is going to be the biggest pay-per-view fight in the history of UFC," Mark tells TMZ Sports -- and that's great news for him since he's a UFC minority owner.

FYI ... McGregor reportedly holds 4 of the top 5 most-bought UFC fights ever -- with his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 topping the charts.

BONUS ... Mark was also super impressed with Henry Cejudo's victory over Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 and says Henry's backstory is so good, it could be a movie one day!