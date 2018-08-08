Nate Diaz Undecided On UFC 230 ... 'I Don't Want to Fight Anyone'

EXCLUSIVE

Nate Diaz says he still hasn't made up his mind about whether he'll fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 in November ... telling TMZ Sports, "Time will tell."

The UFC star was leaving Real Food Daily in L.A. on Tuesday afternoon when we followed up about the comments he made on Friday -- when he threatened to bail on the UFC event.

Nate essentially tells us he'll fight if he feels like it -- "We'll see what happens."

We asked if he WANTS to fight -- and he told us, "I don't want to fight anybody."

Couple more things ... Nate also says his brother, Nick Diaz, will likely return to the UFC "probably next year."

We also asked if he's interested in following Ronda Rousey to the WWE -- Nate shut that down too, saying, "Nah, I'm for real."