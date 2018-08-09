Jerry Jones I'm 'So Proud' of Dak Prescott ... For Anthem Stand

Jerry Jones Is 'So Proud' of Dak Prescott For Anthem Stand

EXCLUSIVE

Jerry Jones is praising the hell out of his QB, Dak Prescott, for the way he's handling the drama surrounding the national anthem controversy ... telling TMZ Sports, "I'm so proud of him."

Jerry was leaving Mr Chow in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night when we asked if he expected Dak to get a lot of blowback for supporting Jerry's "My players will stand" position on the anthem.

"I'm so proud of him, just proud of him the way he leads the team ... for not letting it mess with their practices."

We also asked JJ how he felt about Ice Cube standing up for Dak's right to voice his opinion -- and Jerry showed love for Cube as well ... saying, "I'm a fan of Ice Cube!"

By the way, we also caught a glimpse of the inside of Jerry's sprinter van -- and it's awesome!!!!