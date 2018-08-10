Colin Kaepernick Praises Kenny Stills ... For Taking a Knee

Colin Kaepernick Praises Kenny Stills for Taking a Knee

Breaking News

Trump hated it ... but, Colin Kaepernick had nothing but love for Kenny Stills and other NFL players who demonstrated during the national anthem on Thursday night.

Stills -- along with his Miami Dolphins teammate, Albert Wilson -- took a knee before their preseason game against the Bucs on Thursday night. Kaep was watching and approved.

"My brother [Kenny Stills] continued his protest of systemic oppression tonight by taking a knee," Kaep wrote.

"Albert Wilson joined him in protest. Stay strong brothers!"

Kaep added this note about Stills -- "[He] was awarded the Miami Dolphins’ community service awards the last two years. He participates in a number of youth organizations and was a team captain last year."

As we reported, Donald Trump hated the protest -- and railed against the players on Twitter, calling the league to suspend them.