LeSean McCoy's Ex-GF 'I Seem to Be Healing' ... After Violent Robbery

LeSean McCoy's Ex-GF Says She's 'Healing' After Violent Robbery

Breaking News

LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, says she seems to be healing up after the violent attack at the Georgia home last month ... but says she's still dealing with the emotional trauma.

"Just to update those who expressed concern, physically I seem to be healing properly," Cordon said roughly 1 month after she was pistol whipped during a home invasion robbery.

"However mentally is still a battle!"

Cordon was hospitalized for serious injuries to her face and body after a masked man allegedly broke into the home in the middle of the night, beat her up and stole jewelry.

"I want to take a moment to express my sincerest appreciation to every last one of you that prayed for me during the last month," Cordon said.

"I wont question God, & I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. Thx to my amazing support system cause only Lord knows where I'd be without them!"

Cordon says she will continue to fight to ensure "justice [will] be served" to whoever is responsible for the attack.

She had previously insinuated LeSean orchestrated the attack -- though the NFL star has adamantly denied any involvement.