Mark Wahlberg On Baker Mayfield, 'Cleveland Got Another Star!'

Baker Mayfield only threw 20 passes Thursday night ... but that's all Mark Wahlberg needed to see, saying, "Cleveland got another star!"

Mark's been Baker's biggest fan -- the dude bet actual money on the Browns to win six games this season -- and he had his "I told you so" moment watching Mayfield's highlights Friday morning.

"My boy Baker Mayfield," Mark says.

"First preseason game, 11-for-20, 212 yards, two touchdowns, getting after it No. 6! Come on! Cleveland got another star! Let's go."

Mark ain't speaking in hyperbole ... NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger called Baker's first game one of the greatest debuts he's ever seen.

Sooo, Cleveland ... LeBron who, right?!