Kurt Warner Provides Blueprint For Johnny Manziel To Get Back To NFL

Kurt Warner's got the blueprint for Johnny Manziel to make it back to the NFL ... revealing to TMZ Sports the ultra-simple game plan -- STOP THROWING PICKS!!

Yeah, we know ... enlightening stuff -- but Warner's speaking from experience!

Remember ... Kurt was an arena league QB and an NFL Europe signal-caller before finally becoming the Rams' and Cardinals' leader ... and he had PLENTY of games with four picks before NFL success.

So, he's telling us what got him back in the NFL ... and it's exactly what Johnny Football needs to do as well.

"Let's get down to zero interceptions, and make a whole bunch of plays," Warner says.

"And that's how he's going to make his way back."

Manziel's got a few hours to heed Kurt's advice ... his second start with the Montreal Alouettes kicks off at 5 PM against Ottawa.