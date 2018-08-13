Baker Mayfield Cockiness is a Good Thing ... Says Browns Great

Baker Mayfield's Cockiness is a Good Thing, Says Browns Great Earnest Byner

EXCLUSIVE

Yeah, Baker Mayfield is cocky, but that's a great thing ... so says Browns legend Earnest Byner, who tells TMZ Sports the QB has the perfect mindset for bringing the franchise back to relevance.

FYI -- Byner knows all about the Browns' struggles ... he was considered the face for Cleveland's 52-year title drought, thanks to his infamous fumble in the 1987 AFC championship game.

But, Byner says he met with several new rookies and vets at a recent team dinner and was blown away by their determination to change the narrative for the historically awful Browns ... especially Baker.

"Yeah, he's cocky. That's okay. Be cocky," Byner says ... "But, also be a winner. And, the winner mentality is always learning, always growing, always developing. And, I think this guy has that."