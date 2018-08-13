NFL's Martavis Bryant's Baby Mama Claims He's a Deadbeat, Owes $80k in Child Support

Martavis Bryant Baby Mama Claims He's a Deadbeat Owes $80k in Child Support

The mother of Martavis Bryant's 5-year-old daughter says the NFLer has been dodging child support payments for months ... and claims he owes her nearly $80k.

Bryant's baby mama -- Jasmin Keesley -- tells TMZ Sports the Oakland Raiders WR has only made court-ordered payments 6 times since a paternity test determined he was the father in 2015. She says she's begged Bryant to help for years ... and he's refused.

Jasmin claims Bryant -- currently in a 4-year, $2.6 mil contract -- has been successfully dodging payments because he keeps moving without reporting his new address to court officials.

"They literally have to find him, and it takes about 4 months each time," Jasmin says. She also claims the department of social services has sent two wage withholding forms to the Raiders with no success.

We've reached out to Bryant's camp multiple times -- but so far, no official comment.