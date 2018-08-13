Wrestler Tessa Blanchard Calls Parents ... After Winning Impact Knockouts Title

Here's a really cool moment caught on video ... Impact wrestling star Tessa Blanchard FaceTimed her parents seconds after winning the Knockouts Championship -- and we've got the footage.

It all went down on Sunday at the Impact Wrestling tapings in Toronto (which airs August 30) ... where Tessa won a triple threat match against Allie and Su Yung for the belt.

Moments after the match, she called her step-father -- former NWA legend Magnum T.A. -- who couldn't have been more proud of Tessa, who he trained up over the years.

It's a pretty special moment.

23-year-old Tessa is wrestling royalty -- her biological father is Tully Blanchard, a WWE Hall of Famer, an original member of The Four Horsemen.

Tessa's grandfather -- Joe Blanchard -- was also a pro wrestler who won titles during his heyday back in the '50s, '60s and '70s.