Champ Bailey On Hall of Fame ... I Won't Pull a Terrell Owens

Champ Bailey On Hall of Fame, I Won't Pull a Terrell Owens

Breaking News

Champ Bailey thinks he's no doubt a first-ballot Hall of Famer ... but the ex-NFL corner says he won't pull a Terrell Owens if he doesn't get in on the first try.

The legendary Broncos DB joined the Talk of Fame Network and revealed there's just no way he could do what T.O. did if he missed out on the Hall on the first try.

"For T.O., he carries his emotions a little different," Bailey says.

"So, I can understand him being ticked off a little differently because he's always carried himself that way."

Don't get it twisted ... Bailey says he'd be pretty pissed off too -- 'cause "I objectively think I should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

But still ... don't count on him missing his induction ceremony to spite the selection committee.

"I don't know if I would do the things [T.O.] did," he says. "But, every man has his own choices to make."