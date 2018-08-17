Reggie Bush Says Drew Brees Will Retire This Year If He Wins Super Bowl

Reggie Bush Drew Brees Will Retire This Year ... If He Wins Super Bowl

Reggie Bush says Drew Brees will call it a career after this season only if the Saints do one thing ... WIN THE SUPER BOWL!!

There's been a lot of talk about Brees' potential retirement lately -- the dude does turn 40 in January -- so, we went to one of his ex-New Orleans teammates to get a read on the situation.

Bush was blunt ... telling TMZ Sports there's no way the QB calls it quits after this season -- UNLESS the Saints get a ring.

If that does happen ... Reggie already has Brees' post-retirement career mapped out -- saying the QB should be mayor of New Orleans!!