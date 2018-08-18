Andre Rison Terrell Owens' Antics ... Ain't Helping My Hall Of Fame Case!!

Andre Rison Says Terrell Owens' Antics Hurt His Hall Of Fame Case

EXCLUSIVE

Andre Rison sure as hell wishes Terrell Owens hadn't blown off his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony ... 'cause he's telling TMZ Sports that REALLY HURT his chances at getting in!!

The legendary Falcon was one of the baddest receivers in the game ... and his career numbers stack up with just about every wideout in the Hall.

But ... he tells us his HOF candidacy -- which didn't have a whole lot of steam to begin with from NFL writers -- took a serious hit when T.O. pulled out of Canton earlier this month.

"When I hear T.O.'s argument, I know it's valid, I know it's good, but I really wish he would've went," Rison says.

"Because he does make it hard sometimes for guys like myself, who was a rough rider."

Rison says he's not going to complain about it ... he's just trying to let his numbers do the talking.

And, if you listen to him list his career accomplishments ... dude's actually got a point!!