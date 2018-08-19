LaDainian Tomlinson Says He Was Hazed As A Rookie With $18k Dinner Bill

LaDainian Tomlinson I Was Hazed As A Rookie ... With $18k Dinner Bill!!

LaDainian Tomlinson has ZERO sympathy for Broncos players who got wack haircuts this week ... 'cause back when he was a rookie -- he was hazed to the tune of a near $20,000 dinner check!!

We got the legendary Charger out at LAX when he told us the Denver hazing story doesn't even compare to what he went through as a first-year player in 2001.

"The late Junior Seau and the veterans hazed me by taking me to dinner and spending $18,000 of my money!" L.T. tells TMZ Sports.

Don't feel too bad ... Tomlinson not only went on to earn more than $56 MILLION in his career -- he tells us he "absolutely" repaid the favor to rookies when he was a vet!!