Eric Karros Guarantees Dodgers Make Playoffs

8/20/2018 2:56 PM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

It's a tight race in the NL West ... but Eric Karros says he's 100% convinced the Dodgers will scrap together a late season push and make the playoffs. 

Also, he's super biased. 

Karros -- the L.A. Dodgers' all-time home run leader -- has been involved with the Dodgers organization since 1991. So, he bleeds Dodger Blue, but he also knows when a team is doomed.

So, with the Dodgers currently 1.5 games out of the NL Wild Card spot with only 37 games left in the season ... and only winning 4 out of the last 10 games ... we asked if it's time to stick a fork in 'em.

EK is adamant the Dodgers will pull it together -- they haven't missed the playoffs since 2012 -- and tells us he's putting his faith in one man. 

