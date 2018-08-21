Baker Mayfield I'm An Underwear Model Now!

Baker Mayfield's An Underwear Model Now!

Breaking News

Baker Mayfield is not only the Browns' best backup QB ... he's clearly the team's best shirtless model too -- 'cause dude is selling underwear now, and he's killin' it!!

The Cleveland rookie announced his partnership with undie company PSD Underwear on Tuesday ... and he did it topless -- with a Tiger AND a Rolls-Royce.

The abs were out ... the underwear was exposed. It was great.

But ... what exactly are the under garments of Baker's choice?? Per the company, they're 88% polyester and 12% spandex with a "breathable athletic feel."

Plus ... they not only come with his Browns' No. 6 embroidered on them -- they also feature a "contoured sealed pouch."

Which ... if you're unfamiliar -- is VERY important for the ex-Oklahoma QB.

By the way, PSD is all about signing athletes to model their skivvies -- they've worked with stars like Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Marshawn Lynch and Chandler Parsons.