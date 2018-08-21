TMZ

Baker Mayfield I'm An Underwear Model Now!

8/21/2018 6:34 AM PDT

Baker Mayfield's An Underwear Model Now!

Baker Mayfield is not only the Browns' best backup QB ... he's clearly the team's best shirtless model too -- 'cause dude is selling underwear now, and he's killin' it!!

The Cleveland rookie announced his partnership with undie company PSD Underwear on Tuesday ... and he did it topless -- with a Tiger AND a Rolls-Royce.

The abs were out ... the underwear was exposed. It was great.

But ... what exactly are the under garments of Baker's choice?? Per the company, they're 88% polyester and 12% spandex with a "breathable athletic feel."

Plus ... they not only come with his Browns' No. 6 embroidered on them -- they also feature a "contoured sealed pouch."

Which ... if you're unfamiliar -- is VERY important for the ex-Oklahoma QB. 

By the way, PSD is all about signing athletes to model their skivvies -- they've worked with stars like Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Marshawn Lynch and Chandler Parsons

