Beer Mile Runner Disqualified, You Didn't Drink Enough Beer!

Exclusive Details

12:00 PM PT -- TMZ Sports spoke with Corey, who says he's determined to clear his name with the Beer Mile community and work on his chugging to make sure he never gets disqualified again.

The dude who crushed a Beer Mile run in less than four and a half minutes had his time officially disqualified ... 'cause he left too much foam in his bottles.

For real.

The poor guy's name is Corey Bellemore ... and after recording a new world-record time of 4:24 in this month's Beer Mile World Classic -- he was DQ'd 'cause he didn't chug his beers all the way.

FYI ... the Beer Mile is a race where competitors slam a 12-ounce beer at the beginning of every quarter mile.

Officials ruled Bellemore left roughly 4.5 ounces in his bottles after chugging ... which is about a sip over the 4-ounce limit.

Corey took the L in stride ... tweeting after the ruling, "Never rush through life better luck next time!"

Don't feel too bad for the guy ... his 2017 Beer Mile World Classic time of 4:33 still stands as the world record.

Plus, there's always next year!