Jon Hamm Rubs Cardinals Win in Jason Bateman's Face at Dodger Game

You can tell who won the Dodgers vs. Cardinals game just by looking at Jon Hamm and Jason Bateman.
Hamm -- easily one of the biggest Cards superfans on the planet -- had a front row seat for St. Louis' 5-2 win over Bateman's Dodgers on Tuesday ... and he made sure J.B. never heard the end of it.
The Dodgers are currently in a tight race for the playoffs ... but have lost 7 of their last 10 games (which might explain why Bateman looks like he just saw a dog get hit by a car).
It wasn't all sadness for Bateman, though ... at least he got to see Manny Machado hit a dinger.
Yay?