Zach Smith's OSU Strip Club Pal was Tom Herman, Report Says

Zach Smith may have outed Tom Herman as the unnamed Ohio State assistant football coach who accompanied him to a strip club during a 2014 high school recruiting trip ... and it's all on his IG.

The incident was mentioned in the OSU investigation report into Urban Meyer -- which says Smith "ran up a significant bill at a local strip club along with another OSU football coach" in Florida on May 8, 2014.

Because Smith was on an official OSU recruiting trip -- and at least one high school football coach was also at the club -- Meyer reprimanded Smith and threatened to fire him if it happened again.

The report did not identify the other OSU coach -- but Smith's Instagram page may hold the clue. On May 7, 2014 Smith posted about being in Florida with Tom Herman.

Plus, Lettermen Row -- a news website covering Ohio State athletics -- is citing multiple sources confirming Herman as the mystery strip club buddy.

Unclear if Herman was ever punished for the incident.

After leaving Ohio State, Herman went on to take the head coaching job at The University of Houston where he had great success. He has since become the head coach at the University of Texas.

We reached out to Herman for comment -- so far, no word back.