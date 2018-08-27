Florida State Names Deondre Francois Starting QB ... Despite Offseason Incidents

FSU Names Deondre Francois Starting QB, Despite Offseason Incidents

Florida State football head coach Willie Taggert says Deondre Francois will be his starting QB this season ... despite two police incidents during the offseason.

Francois is a pretty solid player -- one of the top recruited QBs in the country out of high school -- but made national headlines for 2 off-the-field incidents after his sophomore year.

The 1st incident was a domestic altercation with his girlfriend back in January when Francois called police ... claiming she was tearing up his apartment and trying to attack him.

The girlfriend told a different story ... claiming Francois was the violent one, picking her up and throwing her to the ground in a jealous rage while she was 9 weeks pregnant.

Cops responded but couldn't determine who was telling the truth -- so no one was arrested. No charges were ever filed against Francois.

The 2nd incident went down in April when Francois was cited for marijuana possession in Tennessee -- after cops raided his home after receiving a tip Deondre may have been dealing weed out of the apartment.

Cops say Deondre tried to pin the weed they found on his girlfriend -- the same one from the domestic incident -- but they didn't believe him and cited the QB.

Despite the troubled offseason, Taggert still believes in the QB -- and will ride with him into the 2019 season.