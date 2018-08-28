Ex-'Real Housewives of OC' Star Alexis Bellino's Divorce Finalized

Ex-'Real Housewives Of OC' Star Divorce Final ... Back on the Market!

EXCLUSIVE

Alexis Bellino ﻿is officially back on the market ... 'cause the former 'Real Housewives of OC' star just finalized her divorce with now ex-husband Jim.

Alexis and her former fling, Jim, filed docs in California Monday officially signifying their marriage is a wrap.

TMZ broke the story ... Jim filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on April 16, 2005.

It's the second divorce for Alexis, who joined 'Real Housewives' in season 5 before leaving the show in 2013. She married her college sweetheart in 2002, and they split in 2004.

Jim is also going after 'RHOC' stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador ﻿... filing a lawsuit against the women last month and suing for more than $1 million in damages﻿ for allegedly lying about his trampoline business and calling his divorce fake.