Senator Debbie Stabenow Pulling Double Duty For Aretha Franklin, John McCain Services

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow has one busy -- and bittersweet -- weekend ahead of her.

Debbie plans to attend services for Aretha Franklin in Detroit AND John McCain in Washington D.C. -- all in about 48 hours.

The Senator tells us it's going to be an incredible few days paying tribute to 2 extremely influential and powerful people.

She's not the only politician pulling double duty ... former President Clinton is also jetting to Michigan and the Capitol to pay respects.

The Queen of Soul has a star-studded tribute concert Thursday ahead of her Friday funeral.

McCain has memorial and funeral services in D.C. starting Friday and will be laid to rest on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

Aretha and John died this month after battles with cancer. Aretha was 76. John was 81.