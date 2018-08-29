Luann de Lesseps Gets Judge's Approval on Drunk Arrest Plea Deal

Luann de Lesseps Judge Signs Off on Sweet Plea Deal

Luann de Lesseps is no longer facing hard time ... because a judge just put the ol' stamp of approval on the plea deal in her drunken arrest case.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star dodged a felony charge and will stay out of jail. We broke the story, she agreed to plead guilty to battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication for the Palm Beach County arrest. She just needed the judge's John Hancock.

As part of the plea deal, Luann has to knock out 50 hours of community service and attend 2 AA meetings a week in her home state of New York. She also can't use drugs or alcohol, and must submit to random testing during one year of probation.

As we reported ... Luann was arrested on Christmas Eve for attacking a cop during her bust. There's video of Luann telling an officer she'd kill him if he continued to touch her.

The felony charge Luann was originally facing, resisting an officer with violence, was reduced to battery as part of the deal.

Luann also had to write an apology letter to the cop she hit.