Michael Blackson to Odell Beckham, 'F**k Charity, Gimme That Money!'

Forget helping kids in poor countries ... Michael Blackson says Odell Beckham needs to spend that new NFL jack on something even more important -- "I'll be your personal comedian!"

Blackson -- whose nephew, Eli Apple, is a starter for the NY Giants -- says he's super happy that Odell managed to secure the bag, but now he needs to spread some of that bread around.

"All I want for you to do is spend that money on some good causes," Blackson said ... "Help the children in China, Argentina, Guatemala. You know what, f**k the kids. Help me out, man!"

"Get me a job, I'll be your personal comedian! I'll follow you around, I'll make you laugh without tickling you!"

Blackson says he'll cheer Odell up on bad days -- and since he plays for the Giants, he's gonna have a lot of bad days!

And, Michael says he's so serious about working for Odell, he'll even bleach his hair blonde to fit in.

"Whatever you need me to do ... gimme some of that money!"