Snapchat NYC Changed to 'Jewtropolis' After Snap Maps Hacking

Snapchat Triggers Outrage with 'Jewtropolis' Label on NYC Snap Map

Yes, it appears people are still using Snapchat because tons of users are FUMING after 'Jewtropolis' replaced NYC on Snap's Map feature -- but Snapchat's saying don't point the finger at them.

Users noticed the name change on their maps first thing Thursday morning. But, it's apparently not just Snapchat. According to NBC News' Micah Grimes, the NYC bike sharing company Citi Bike and real estate website StreetEasy were also hit.

Whatever mapping service that Snapchat, CitiBike, StreetEasy, (perhaps others) use — it seems — is showing New York City as "Jewtropolis" this morning. pic.twitter.com/nsVe8goLyo — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) August 30, 2018

Snapchat responded to one of its users on Twitter, saying, "Snap Map relies on third party mapping data which has unfortunately been subject to vandalism. We are working with our partner Mapbox to get this fixed immediately."

A rep for Mapbox tells TMZ ... "Mapbox has a zero tolerance policy against hate speech and any malicious edits to our maps." It says the label was deleted within an hour.