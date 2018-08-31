Brett Favre Says Aaron Rodgers Is Worth $134 Mil Deal, He's A Top 5 Player All-Time!

Brett Favre Aaron Rodgers Worth $134 Mil Deal He's A Top 5 Player Ever!

Brett Favre tells TMZ Sports if there's one player in the NFL who deserves the biggest deal in league history -- it's Aaron Rodgers ... 'cause Favre says he's already one of the greatest to ever play!!

"I think when it's all said and done, he's a top 5 player, all time -- regardless of position," Favre says. "Quite frankly, he could be there right now."

And, get this -- remember all those reports of tension between Brett and Aaron back in the day? Favre tells us the two are actually FRIENDS, and Rodgers even came to visit him in Mississippi this summer.

"We were actually talking about how much of this contract he was going to give to me," Favre joked.

In reality, Rodgers was there to pick Favre's brain for a "Life of Aaron Rodgers" project he was doing ... and that's when Brett shoveled some serious compliments on the Packer QB.

"He made a comment while he was here, 'Hey, I'm just trying to fill your shoes,'" Favre says.

"I said, 'I appreciate that, but you've kind of paved your own way and continue to pave it.'"

As for Brett ... he's still traveling the world and getting recognized by fans -- EVEN IN IRELAND!!