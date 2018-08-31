Danielle Bregoli Drops $45k on Bling to Celebrate 'Gucci Flip Flops' Going Gold

Danielle Bregoli This Golden Moment ... Calls for $45k in New Bling!!!

Danielle Bregoli's gonna need a serious pair of sunglasses if she keeps shining like this ... first going certified gold and now with some new bling.

Danielle -- aka Bhad Bhabie -- was in a celebratory mood after her track "Gucci Flip Flops" featuring Lil Yachty earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With that in mind, we're told Bhabie commissioned celeb jeweler Johnny Dang to create some new pieces for her.

First, she got a 14k yellow gold Bhabie pendant with VVS1 quality diamonds. The enamel's a special paint mixed with 3 different colors and glitter. The second, a grill with flawless diamonds. The pieces are loaded with a total of 7 carats in diamonds.

The price tag ... we're told Bhabie dropped $45k. With sellout shows galore, it's no doubt a drop in the bucket for BB, who btw should probably also earn an award (or get a grill) for producing the funny-ass "Gucci Flip Flops" music video. Congrats!!