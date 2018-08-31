John McCain To Lie in State at U.S. Capitol

John McCain's Body Lying in State at U.S. Capitol

John McCain's casket has arrived at the U.S. Capitol where it will lie in state ... and TMZ will be live streaming it when it begins at approximately 11 AM ET.

Family, friends, colleagues and staff will pour into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for a ceremony honoring McCain's life. When the formal ceremony ends, the public will have a chance to also pay their respects. Doors to the public open at 2 PM ET and are slated to stay open until 8 PM ET.

At the request of the late senator's family, flowers may be sent to your local VA Hospital.

McCain's National Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM ET at the Washington National Cathedral. Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush -- both former political rivals of McCain -- are set to deliver eulogies at his request.

15 people will carry McCain's coffin at the memorial service ... including former VP Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Secretary of Defense William Cohen.

President Trump will not attend McCain's funeral after being made persona non grata, and McCain's former running mate in 2008, Sarah Palin, has also reportedly not been invited.

Since his death, heartfelt tributes from celebrities and fellow politicians have poured in for McCain ... including from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who told us he vows to do better to honor his friend.

There's also been a push to rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building, spearheaded by Sen. Chuck Schumer.

As we reported ... more than 1,000 family, friends, officials, civic leaders and members of the public packed North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service in Arizona on Thursday, where Biden was the speaker.

On Wednesday morning, the Arizona Army National Guard carried McCain's casket into the AZ State Capitol Museum rotunda for a private ceremony for family and colleagues ... including remarks by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

McCain's wife, Cindy, and daughter, Meghan, were both very emotional at the sight of his casket.