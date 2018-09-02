Orlando Bloom Shirtless and Ripped in Malibu

Orlando Bloom is living proof ... you don't have to give up on your body when you turn 40.
Orlando hit the waters of Malibu Saturday with a buddy as they enjoyed the last vestiges of summer.
The 41-year-old strolled the beach as his furry little poodle tagged along for the ride. Orlando also hit up the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, which was being held in a nearby field.
No sign of Katy Perry ... It's unclear if she and Orlando are still together. The last time we saw them together was back in July. The 2 were in London at a club and it seemed like a date, but again, they go for periods of time when they're not together ... or so it seems.
Orlando just wrapped a play, "Killer Joe," in London.
Did we mention he's super ripped?