Christiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez All About the Yacht Life

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Show Lots of PDA on Yacht

Christiano Ronaldo and gf Georgina Rodriguez got super handsy with each other on a pretty awesome yacht in Sardinia.

Christiano and his baby mama soaked in the sun during their vacay. Gotta say ... she looks incredible just 9 months after giving birth to little Alana.

The soccer star wore his signature tight shorts, while Georgina gave the Kardashian girls a run for their money ... from behind.

The 33-year-old Christiano is a finalist for best FIFA Men's Player Awards for 2018.

Nice life, right?