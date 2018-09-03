Tekashi69 Pop In At My Pop Up ... Kanye West Has Deets!!!

Tekashi69's Pop-Up Shop in NYC Gets Kanye West Shout Out

Tekashi69's dipping his toe in the fashion biz ... and making a huge splash courtesy of Kanye West.

Tekashi's partnering up with his label Tr3way Entertainment and online retailer Fancy.com to host a pop-up shop Monday night in NYC. Kanye tweeted an invite that looks like an iPhone's home screen shot. But the devil's in the details 'cause the icons tell the story -- what it's about (Tr3way and Fancy apps) and when it's happening (calendar/clock icon) and where (Google maps icon):

I love my brother Joe and his new store Invitation by Donda pic.twitter.com/QQN9fP9mww — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 29, 2018

The invitation was made by Ye's creative house DONDA. We're told it's the official welcome for the shindig. As for the shop itself ... Tekashi's unique look influenced the merch Tr3way plans to sell.

Tekashi -- who is scheduled to make an appearance -- has his eye on releasing his own clothing line down the road, but for now he's riding with the Tr3way line.

If all goes well, maybe Tekashi will be doing more of this.