Daymond John Nike $eeing Green With Kaepernick Deal

'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Says Nike's Kaepernick Deal's About Money, Not Politics

EXCLUSIVE

Nike's deal with Colin Kaepernick isn't about black or white, it's about GREEN ... so says "Shark Tank" star and FUBU founder Daymond John.

The Internet is going crazy over the shoe giant's decision to make Colin the face of its "Just Do It" 30th anniversary campaign, but Daymond says the outrage and applause on either side basically amounts to tons of free advertising for Nike. Despite any controversy, he anticipates the QB's upcoming merch line will spread like wildfire.

There's already been tons of backlash, with one of the country's largest police organizations calling for a boycott of all Nike products, but Daymond believes young and rebellious consumers will spend more than enough on Nike to outweigh potential losses.

And, for those of you thinking about burning the Swoosh ... Daymond has a better idea.