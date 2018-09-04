'Lopez' Star Ray Diaz My Ex is Killing My Hollywood Rep!!! Wins Restraining Order

'Lopez' Star Ray Diaz Gets Restraining Order Against Domestic Violence Accuser

Actor Ray Diaz -- who starred alongside George Lopez for one season on "Lopez" -- says his ex-gf's domestic violence accusations are derailing his chances of working in Hollywood ... and she's the one who's actually been abusive towards him.

The actor tells TMZ ... he's had trouble landing acting gigs since his ex accused him of beating her. TMZ broke the story ... Ray's gf at the time alleged his violent ways resulted in scratches on her neck and bruising on her leg. However ... Diaz says she's the one who has flown into violent rages with him in the past ... forcing him to run to court and file for a restraining order.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... a judge granted the restraining order last week and Diaz's ex must now stay at least 100 yards clear of him for a year. She's also been ordered to take down any images of him from her social media.

We reached out to Ray's ex, so far no word back.