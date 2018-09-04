Terry Bradshaw Rips Mike Tomlin 'He's Not My Kind of Coach'

Terry Bradshaw took his rivalry with Mike Tomlin to another level Tuesday ... going scorched earth on the Steelers coach, saying he's nowhere near as tough as legendary Pittsburgh head man Chuck Noll.

The two have had a thing for a while now -- Terry says Mike won't even return his phone calls -- but the ex-Steelers QB took his (huge) beef with Tomlin a step further on the “Dan Sileo Show.”

"I played for a tough sucker, and I was afraid of him, and we played our ass off for him because we feared him,” Bradshaw said of when he played for Noll.

"I don’t see that with this guy. He’s chest bumping and all that. I’m the head of the corporation, man. I’m the CEO. I’m the chairman of the board. I’m talking to the stockholders and I'm telling them here’s how we’re gonna do at the end of the quarter."

"And, I’m selling this thing, and I’m not delivering the goods, which is championships. You’ve got to face the criticism. I’m sorry, but he’s not my kind of coach. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again."

Bradshaw wasn't done there ... 'cause he also ripped Tomlin for the team's shocking loss to the Jaguars at home in the playoffs last season.

"I don’t care how good of a run Jacksonville is on," Bradshaw says.

"I don’t care how Jacksonville played New England in the championship game. You don’t lose 45-42. Are you kidding me? In a championship game?”

Safe to say Tomlin won't be getting a Christmas card from the Bradshaws this year.