Tyler Perry Says FL Missing Persons Cases Remind Him of 'Jim Crow Lynchings'

Tyler Perry is standing by the mother of the Florida man who went missing in 2004, and says the missing person case smells like an old-fashioned southern lynching at the hands of a rogue cop.

Tyler was on "TMZ Live" to discuss the Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos cases. He'd just announced he's offering $200k for information that helps solve the mystery of their disappearances. Felipe went missing in October 2003 and Terrance in January 2004 -- and the connection between them is Collier County Sheriff's corporal Steven Calkins.

Calkins was the last person to see both men alive -- they both went missing after he'd pulled each of them over in separate, but eerily similar, situations.

Tyler says Terrance's mother isn't giving up -- she's filed a civil lawsuit -- and he isn't either. He told us why he doubled the reward money, and how several cops are doing their parts to nail a suspect.

The famed director thinks the suspect thought he'd get away with it because the victims were poor minorities -- but Tyler's vowing to keep pushing for justice.