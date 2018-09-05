David Beckham Celebrates New Inter Miami CF Name Poolside & Shirtless

David Beckham Shirtless & Hungry After Dropping New MLS Team's Name!!!

David Beckham crushed this poolside pose and burger ... after revealing the name of his brand spankin' new MLS team.

Becks ditched the shirt, grabbed some shades and headed to the pool Wednesday in Miami. A perfect way to celebrate the announcement of the name and new crest for his pro football club, Inter Miami CF.

Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club.

Today, we’re proud to announce the official crest of that club.

Join us on a journey that has only just begun.

THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/uw8QOA2lfG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 5, 2018

The team's official title is Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami ... a name chosen to help reflect the 305's Spanish-speaking community. Beck's team will launch in 2020, six years after the plan to bring a team to Miami was hatched.

You'll remember -- Beckham joined the L.A. Galaxy back in 2007 -- and, when signing his deal, negotiated a way to one day own a future expansion team.

As for Becks at the pool -- look no further for any gym motivation -- dude is looking absolutely shredded at 43.