Kim Kardashian Doing Amazing Work on Prison Reform, Says Activist Jason Flom

Kim Kardashian's star power isn't just window dressing, it's exactly what the prison reform movement needs ... according to activist Jason Flom, who's been doing the work for decades.

Jason praised Kim for her Wednesday meeting with President Trump, saying her push to free prisoners serving draconian sentences has been "transformative."

Jason, a successful recording exec, has put in 25 years working on prison reform, and believes the movement is nearing a tipping point ... thanks, largely, to Kim and other celebs drawing so much more attention to it.

Kim is turning her focus to the case of 30-year-old Chris Young, who is serving a life sentence in Tennessee for cocaine and weed possession.

Kim previously helped free imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson. Jason recalls the satisfaction he felt after freeing his first prisoner, and believes Kim is feeding off that same positive vibe.