Ex-NFL Player Jason Hairston Dead At 47

Former San Francisco 49ers LB Jason Hairston Dead At 47

Former San Francisco 49er Jason Hairston -- who, after pro football, founded an ultra successful hunting gear company popular with celebs -- is dead at the age of 47.

KUIU -- Hairston's company -- confirmed his passing, saying they were "shocked and saddened" by his death. Details surrounding his passing are unclear.

Hairston grew up in Orange County, CA and was a stud linebacker at UC Davis -- a division II school at the time -- but went undrafted out of college.

J.H. signed with the 49ers as a free agent -- and played 1 season under defensive coordinator Pete Carroll -- before retiring in '96 after a short stint with the Broncos.

For all the accolades he got playing football (he won a bunch at UC Davis) ... Hairston is known for his success as a businessman -- after launching his hunting gear company, KUIU, a few years back.

Big time athletes like Carson Palmer, San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland, and Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks were all reportedly fans of KUIU.

Hairston was also friends with Donald Trump Jr. -- an avid hunter -- and even visited the Trumps at the White House in 2017.

Hairston was 47.