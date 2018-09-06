Offset Kim K for Prez!!! She's Helping Black People

Offset Says Kim Kardashian Should Be President, Drops Hints on Cardi B and Kulture

Offset wants to see the first female president in U.S. history ... but he's not talking about Hillary Clinton. Try Kim Kardashian!!!

We got Offset Thursday in the Big Apple ... and the rapper tells us Kim would get his vote based purely on her impassioned work on prison reform -- something he takes very personally.

Offset's been in jail in Georgia multiple times for weapons charges and weed possession -- so, he's 100 percent behind Kim's fight to free prisoners, especially because she's helping black people.

Kim and Kanye 2020?!?!

We also asked Offset about baby Kulture and his wife, Cardi B, and he dropped some hints about when we'll get to see them both in public.

Good news ... it could be sooner than you think!!!