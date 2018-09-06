Young Thug Charged with 8 Felonies

Young Thug Charged With 8 Felonies For Drug And Gun Possession

Young Thug ﻿is getting smacked with a staggering 8 FELONIES stemming from his arrest last year in Georgia ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs, Young Thug has been charged with possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed. He's also charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm.

The charges stem from YT's arrest last September in Georgia when cops booked him for drugs and tinted windows. Looks like they're letting the windows thing slide.

Young Thug's legal troubles continued last month. He was busted by cops on a felony gun charge after an album release party.