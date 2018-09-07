TMZ

Ex-Cowboys RB Joseph Randle Arrested for Rape

9/7/2018 5:55 AM PDT

Ex-Cowboys RB Joseph Randle Arrested for Rape

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested for rape in Kansas early Friday morning ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

The details surrounding the arrest are unclear -- but jail records in Sedgwick County, KS show the 26-year-old was booked for rape at 3:43 AM on Sept. 7. 

According to his booking sheet, he's being held without bond at a local detention center. He's listed at 6'1" and 215 lbs.

Randle has been in trouble with the law before -- he was arrested 6 times in 17 months including an incident in which he stole underwear and cologne from a department store while he was still playing for the Cowboys.

Since then, he was arrested at a casino, busted at his ex-girlfriend's home, and allegedly ripped a TV off the wall in jail.

Back in June, he was sentenced to 5 years probation for an incident in which he tried to run over people with his car after losing at a drinking game at a party.

He had been bouncing between jail and mental health facilities after that incident -- but the court ultimately declared him mentally competent to receive his punishment for the crime. 

Randle was a 5th round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft -- and was named the starting RB for the Cowboys during the 2015 season, but was waived by the team later that season.

Story developing ... 

