Dylan McDermott Sexual Assault Case Rejected by D.A.

Dylan McDermott's Sexual Assault Case Rejected by L.A. County D.A.

EXCLUSIVE

Dylan McDermott is in the clear after a woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in 1991.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office just rejected the case, saying it fell outside the statute of limitations. According to the reject form, obtained by TMZ, "The allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined."

In other words, the D.A. didn't even look at the evidence because it's too old to be prosecuted.

A rep for McDermott tells TMZ, "Mr. McDermott learned about these allegations last year and trusted that the process would end exactly as it has."

What's interesting ... the media never knew a woman had filed a claim against McDermott, but the D.A.'s reject form is now a public document.

The news comes on the heels of the D.A.'s office also rejecting sexual assault cases against Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal ... incidents that also allegedly occurred in the early '90s.

The D.A.'s office also rejected a claim against Anthony Anderson.