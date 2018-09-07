Tommy Lasorda Brother Killed In Car Crash ... with Police Officer

Tommy Lasorda's Brother Killed In Car Crash with Police Officer

The younger brother of L.A. Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda died Thursday night in a major car accident involving a police vehicle.

Officials confirm 83-year-old Joseph Lasorda tried to make a left turn in front of a Boca Raton Police Dept. SUV patrol vehicle around 8:30 PM ... and was T-boned by the cop car.

Lasorda was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The officer driving the police vehicle was hospitalized for minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Officials are investigating the incident.

Joseph is survived by his wife Gaetana, 2 children and a grandchild.

