Vince Vaughn Charged in DUI Case

Vince Vaughn Charged in DUI Case

Breaking News

Vince Vaughn has just been charged with DUI for his arrest nearly 3 months ago.

TMZ broke the story ... the actor was busted in Manhattan Beach, CA back in June after he was stopped at a checkpoint. Police say he was uncooperative when officers told him and his passenger to step out of the car.

The L.A.County D.A. has now charged Vaughn with DUI and disobeying an officer.

As we first reported ... Vaughn was at a hotel bar holding a drink in his hand just 2 and a half hours before he was arrested.

It's very unlikely Vince will get any jail time -- first-time DUI offenders in California typically get probation.